California county renews ban on indoor worship despite Supreme Court ruling

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Public officials in Santa Clara County, California have again imposed a ban on indoor religious worship, after a court order blocking implementation of the ban was suspended. The county’s ban on indoor worship was blocked by a federal court injunction, after the US Supreme Court ruled that a statewide ban was unconstitutional. Santa Clara officials argued that the Supreme Court ruling does not apply to their county’s ban, and a federal court suspended the injunction pending a hearing.

