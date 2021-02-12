Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone, in op-ed, says state ban on worship is unscientifi

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed column published by the Wall Street Journal, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone argued that a state ban on indoor worship, which was recently struck down by the US Supreme Court, was unscientific. “He wrote: Political elites issuing health orders that they themselves don’t obey—and destroying countless livelihoods without any scientific basis for such action—is infuriating. But it was especially so for us Catholics, who have scientific evidence that positively demonstrates we can celebrate Mass safely indoors.”

