Supreme Court rules condemned prisoner has right to final prayer with cleric

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court ruled on February 12 that a condemned prisoner in Alabama should be allowed to pray with a minister before his execution. The decision—upholding an earlier ruling by a federal appeals court—caused a delay in the scheduled execution of Willie Smith. Alabama prison officials had barred clerics from the execution chamber.

