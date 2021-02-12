Catholic World News

Scottish Christian leaders unite in questioning hate-crime legislation

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Catholic Church, Free Church, and Evangelical Alliance in Scotland have joined in urging the government to reconsider a bill that would make it a crime to criticize transgender ideology. While welcoming debate on the issue, the Christian leaders said that they “cannot accept that any position or opinion at variance with the proposition that sex (or gender) is fluid and changeable should not be heard.”

