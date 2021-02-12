Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson: Vatican is preparing document on Covid’s effects on mental health

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development also renewed the Vatican’s call for Covid vaccine access in poorer nations.

