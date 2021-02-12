Catholic World News

Victims’ attorneys allege New York bishops engaged in financial ‘shell game’

February 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Albany Times-Union

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic bishops of New York sold a lucrative insurance business they controlled and stored the proceeds in a foundation they also administer, keeping billions out of the reach of survivors of childhood sexual abuse,” the report begins.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!