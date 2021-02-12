Catholic World News

Canada’s Supreme Court sides with abuse survivor against Ontario diocese

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Irene Deschenes is among the victims of notorious abuser Father Charles Sylvestre. She has sought to renegotiate her 2000 settlement with the Diocese of London, on the grounds that the diocese falsely claimed in settlement negotiations that it was unaware of Sylvestre’s abuse when the priest was assigned to her parish.

