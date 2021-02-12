Catholic World News

Bishop speaks out against anti-Chinese sentiments in England

February 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It doesn’t take much intelligence to know the difference between Chinese people and the Chinese Communist Party, which has done so much to oppress the people of China and caused so much suffering,” added David Alton, a Catholic member of the House of Lords who is known for his advocacy on behalf of religious freedom.

