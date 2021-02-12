Catholic World News

State Dept. funds Brazilian Catholic center for refugees fleeing Venezuela

February 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “I am grateful to the Catholic Church for its humanitarian mission, not only in this case, but throughout the world,” said Todd Chapman, US ambassador to Brazil.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!