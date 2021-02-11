Catholic World News

Bankrupt Minnesota diocese reaches agreement with creditors

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, has reached an agreement to pay $21.5 million to settle claims brought by victims of clerical abuse. The diocese filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018.

