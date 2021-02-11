Catholic World News

Aid to the Church in Need reveals charges against founder

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a prominent Catholic international charity, has disclosed that its founder, the late Father Werenfried van Straaten, was credibly accused of sexual assault. ACN revealed that a Vatican investigation, undertaken in 2009 at the request of the charitable group, also accused Father van Straaten of “excesses in lifestyle, considerable deficits in personnel management, and susceptibility to fascist ideas.” The reported sexual assault of an ACN staff member occurred in 1973; Father van Straaten died in 2003.

