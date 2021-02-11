Catholic World News

Federal appeals court dismisses pro-life protesters’ challenge to Alabama city ordinance

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The court rejected James and Carole Henderson’s claim that Huntsville violated their “rights to freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion through their application of the City’s permit ordinance and the inclusion of a noise provision in their special-event permit.”

