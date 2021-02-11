Catholic World News

Catholic leaders urge TPS, foreign aid for Central American countries

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: TPS (temporary protected status) allows migrants from some countries to live and work in the US. “Recent hurricanes Eta and Iota have devastated communities across Central America,” said the signatories of a letter to two Cabinet secretaries. “In addition to providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to populations in need, the US has a moral responsibility to provide foreign nationals from these countries currently present in the US temporary humanitarian protection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

