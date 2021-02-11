Catholic World News

Haiti’s bishops warn of catastrophe

February 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the succession of Christ, the Church is always on the side of law, truth, justice and respect for life and human dignity,” the bishops said during unrest over when President Jovenel Moise’s term in office concludes.

