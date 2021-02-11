Catholic World News

Canada’s bishops issue decree on revised conclusion of Collect prayer at Mass

February 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops have also correct the translation, as requested by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!