Corrected translation will change Collect prayers

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ conference has approved a change in the translation of the Collect prayers at Mass. Beginning February 17, these prayers will conclude: “...God, for ever and ever.” The translation has been: “one God, for ever and ever.” The change came after Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, pointed out that the word “one” was not present in the Latin prayers, which conclude: “Deus, per omnia saecula saeculorum.”

