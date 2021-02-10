Catholic World News

South Sudan orders churches closed as Covid measure

February 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The government of South Sudan has ordered the closing of churches, as an emergency measure against the Covid epidemic. Bishop Mathew Remijio of Wau announced all Masses would be “suspended until further notice,” citing the government order. Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio appealed to the government to reconsider the ban on religious worship, saying “the Church is there to offer comfort and spiritual support to all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!