Archbishop Gomez: Make religious commitment clear when addressing lawmakers

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As faithful citizens, we are here to call our nation to true justice, to respect the sanctity and dignity of every human life, to never close our hearts or turn our back on people in need,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles told the Catholic Social Ministry Gathering. “The Declaration of Independence says our human rights and freedom are found in God—not government. That’s crucial.”

