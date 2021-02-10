Catholic World News
7th Circuit upholds constitutionality of Nativity scene In Christmas display
February 10, 2021
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: A lower court had issued an injunction against the Nativity scene in Jackson County, Indiana.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
