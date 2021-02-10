Catholic World News

Virginia legislature passes bills on abortion insurance coverage, marijuana

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Virginia’s House of Delegates has also passed legislation that would “repeal conscience protections for adoption agencies such as Catholic Charities,” according to the report.

