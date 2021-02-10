Catholic World News

Argentine bishop says attempted transsexual marriage in Church was unauthorized

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: One of the parties of a male same-sex civil union now identifies as a woman; the “marriage” of the two was witnessed by Father Fabián Colman, SDB. Bishop Jorge García Cuerva of Río Gallegos said that “the celebration was not authorized by this diocese. While we accompany all people without exception in their legitimate desire to receive God’s blessing, we clarify that in this case there is no Sacrament of Marriage as believed and supported by the Church.”

