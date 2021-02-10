Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson discusses the ‘Great Reset,’ collaboration with secular organizations

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Davos is talking about resetting the future, but without Pope Francis and without his religion,” said the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “Pope Francis is talking about resetting the future rooted in the Scriptures, rooted in the grace of God, rooted in Christ — to reset the future with new virtues, new models and all of that.”

