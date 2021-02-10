Catholic World News

Latin American, Caribbean prelates launch campaign against human trafficking

February 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Life Is Not a Commodity on Sale” is the theme of the campaign ( Spanish-language link)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!