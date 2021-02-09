Catholic World News

At European Parliament, lawmakers blast Poland’s abortion ban

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European Parliament saw a heated discussion of Poland’s new abortion law on February 9, with many members denouncing the restrictions as an offense against women’s rights. However, Helena Halli, the European equality commissioner, conceded that the European Union has no legal authority in the matter.

