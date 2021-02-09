Catholic World News

Swiss bishop resigns after calling for discussion of women priests

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Denis Theurillat of Basel, Switzerland, has resigned at the age of 70, five years before ordinary retirement age, saying that he had asked Pope Francis to relieve him of the burdens of his office. He had come to prominence by calling for a new council to discuss the possibility of ordaining women to the priesthood.

