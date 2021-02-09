Catholic World News

Myanmar bishops caution clergy, religious on involvement in democracy protests

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Myanmar have directed clergy and religious to refrain from direct involvement in angry public protests of the country’s military coup. While supporting demands for democracy, the bishops asked lay Catholics not to use religious symbols in public protests, and to “pray that the problem of democracy in Myanmar be resolved in a peaceful way.”

