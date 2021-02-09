Catholic World News
Turn to faith to defeat extremism, President Biden says at National Prayer Breakfast
February 09, 2021
» Continue to this story on USA Today
CWN Editor's Note: The 69th annual National Prayer Breakfast took place online this year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
