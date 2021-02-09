Catholic World News

Kansas bishop under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of minor

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has asked Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City to conduct a preliminary canonical investigation of the allegation against Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City. Bishop Brungardt, who has temporarily stepped aside from his duties, has denied the allegation.

