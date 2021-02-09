Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for an economy without human trafficking

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the 7th International Day of Prayer and Reflection Against Human Trafficking, which took place on the memorial of St. Josphine Bakhita, Pope Francis called for “an economy of care,” “an economy with market rules that promote justice,” “a courageous economy” in an Italian video message.

