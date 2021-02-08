Catholic World News

Vatican releases details of papal trip to Iraq in March

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has made public the schedule for a March visit to Iraq by Pope Francis. The Pontiff will fly to Iraq on March 5, arriving in Baghdad to meet national leaders. He will also visit Najaf (meeting with Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani), Urbil, and Mosul before returning to Baghdad at the conclusion of his trip. The voyage will include an inter-religious encounter at Ur of the Chaldeans, the birthplace of Abraham.

