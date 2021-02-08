Catholic World News
Pontifical Foundation funding promotion of gender ideology
February 08, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Scholas Occurrentes foundation, formed in 2013 by Pope Francis to foster a “culture of encounter” among students around the world, has sponsored the distribution of literature promoting gender ideology in several countries of Latin America, the Catholic News Agency reports.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
