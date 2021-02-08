Catholic World News

Pontifical Foundation funding promotion of gender ideology

February 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Scholas Occurrentes foundation, formed in 2013 by Pope Francis to foster a “culture of encounter” among students around the world, has sponsored the distribution of literature promoting gender ideology in several countries of Latin America, the Catholic News Agency reports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.