Pontifical Foundation funding promotion of gender ideology

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Scholas Occurrentes foundation, formed in 2013 by Pope Francis to foster a “culture of encounter” among students around the world, has sponsored the distribution of literature promoting gender ideology in several countries of Latin America, the Catholic News Agency reports.

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 4:35 PM ET USA

    Has anyone familiar with this movement not seen this sort of divergence from Catholicism coming?

