Lebanese prelate seeks international conference on nation’s impasse

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Beshara Rai has floated the idea of an international conference to resolve the political impasse that has blocked the formation of a government in Lebanon. He raised the idea in a homily on February 7, pointing to the failure of President Michel Aoun and acting Prime Minister Saad Hariri to form a new government, six months after the resignation of the last prime minister.

