Supreme Court, in 6-3 ruling, blocks California’s ban on indoor worship services

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Since the arrival of COVID–19, California has openly imposed more stringent regulations on religious institutions than on many businesses,” Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Alito wrote in their concurring opinion. “If Hollywood may host a studio audience or film a singing competition while not a single soul may enter California’s churches, synagogues, and mosques, something has gone seriously awry.”

