Damascus archbishop appeals to Syrians to return home

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We want our Syrian people to return to Syria,” said Archbishop Youhanna Battah, the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Damascus. He described the current situation there as “dire,” a decade after the beginning of the Syrian Civil War.

