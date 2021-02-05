Catholic World News

Spain’s high court upholds conviction of Salvadoran colonel in Jesuit murders

February 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Spain’s supreme court upheld the conviction of Inocente Montano, 78, in the 1989 murders of five Jesuits at Central American University in San Salvador.

