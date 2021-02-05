Catholic World News

In New Orleans, priest working at Catholic retirement home convicted of battery

February 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on WWL-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Mulenga, 49, is a Zambian priest who came to New Orleans through the Neocatechumenal Way.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

