Catholic World News

Pennsylvania election agency bungles referendum for child sexual abuse victims

February 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “A proposed state constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits over decadesold claims — prompted by investigations into child sexual abuse allegations inside Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses — wasn’t advertised as required and so cannot appear on the ballot this spring,” according to the report. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who implemented voting by mail in Pennsylvania, has resigned her position.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!