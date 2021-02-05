Catholic World News

Bishops back additional Covid relief package

February 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We especially encourage you to consider how additional COVID relief should promote the dignity and value of all human life and protect poor and vulnerable people who are most at risk,” six bishops who chair USCCB committees said in their joint letter. “Accordingly, we urge you in the strongest possible terms to use the money and policies in these bills to fund and promote life-affirming policies and not to advance the destruction of innocent unborn human life.”

