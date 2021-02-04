Catholic World News

Rebuilding Notre Dame, planners search for authentic materials

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In their quest to restore the basilica of Notre Dame to its full splendor after a devastating fire, experts are searching for stones and lumber that will closely match the original materials used in the original construction.

