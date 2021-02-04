Catholic World News

Jesuit leaders examine implications of vow of poverty

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Living our vow of poverty in the current conditions of the world will require changes in our organizational culture,” Father Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Society of Jesus, said last summer. “We need to recognize our deficiencies and even our sins, in this area, if we want to arrive at a real identification of ourselves with the poor and humble Jesus of the Gospels.”

