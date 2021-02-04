Catholic World News

John Sweeney, labor leader, dead at 86

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sweeney (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) led the AFL-CIO from 1995 to 2009. His successor said that Sweeney, once a member of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Policy, “was guided into unionism by his Catholic faith.”

