Bishops welcome President Biden’s executive orders on environment, immigration, refugees

February 04, 2021

On February 3, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published two statements welcoming executive orders issued by President Joseph Biden.

“President Biden’s environmental executive orders resonate deeply with an integral ecology that listens to the ‘least of these’ (Mt. 25:40),” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “Not only do they recommit our nation to robust and integrated climate mitigation policies, but also emphasize other environmental realities that deserve greater attention.”

“We welcome these executive orders on migration, which will help to ensure that immigrants and refugees are treated humanely and in accordance with their God-given dignity,” added Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Actions implemented by the prior administration on these issues have directly impacted and harmed immigrants’ and refugees’ lives, in many cases needlessly instilling fear and creating or perpetuating family separation.”

