Catholic World News

Bishop calls on UK government to support justice and peace in Tigray

February 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: “We are aware of atrocities being committed and a continuation of violence with no peace in sight,” Bishop Paul Swarbrick, the English bishops’ lead bishop for Africa, said of Ethiopia’s Tigray War, which began in November. “We are particularly concerned by the reports of widespread sexual violence . . . of people dying every day from a lack of food, water, medicine, and other essentials.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!