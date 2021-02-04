Catholic World News

Dioceses, other Catholic entities received $3B in paycheck protection aid

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Church officials have said their employees were as worthy of help as workers at Main Street businesses, and that without it they would have had to slash jobs and curtail their charitable mission as demand for food pantries and social services spiked,” according to the report. “But new financial statements several dozen dioceses have posted for 2020 show that their available resources remained robust or improved during the pandemic’s hard, early months.”

