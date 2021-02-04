Catholic World News

Bullet falls at feet of priest celebrating Mass in Brazil

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After a bullet penetrated his church’s roof and fell on the floor, Father Robinson de Castro Cunha, who ministers in an increasingly violent area in Vitória (map), picked it up, “handed it over to the community coordinator, and continued with the celebration of Mass as normal.”

