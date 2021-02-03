Catholic World News

Australian police: no evidence of crime in Vatican financial transfers

February 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Australian police have announced that they have found no evidence of criminal activity in a series of Vatican financial transfers to Australia. The transfers, originally estimated to approach $2 billion, had prompted suggestions of scandal—especially when Australian bishops said that they had not received the funds. However, Australian authorities later said that the estimates were badly mistaken, and the transfers were of far smaller sums. The purpose of the transfers has still not been fully explained.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!