Bishop Olmsted issues pastoral letter on the Holy Eucharist

February 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Phoenix

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a grave crisis of faith in the Eucharist as the Real Presence of Jesus Christ, our Lord and God,” Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix writes in “O Sacred Feast.” “My dear brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, with love and care as your spiritual father, I call you to turn your hearts with renewed fervor to our Lord in the Holy Eucharist and to unwavering fidelity in keeping holy the Lord’s Day every Sunday.”

