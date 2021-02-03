Catholic World News

French bishops reiterate commitment against anti-Semitism

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “If the faith in Jesus distinguishes and separates us, it also compels us to recognize that overcoming anti-Semitism and anti-Judaism is the indispensable foundation of a true universal fraternity, remembering the dark days of history and the victims of the Shoah as well as the anti-Semitic murders of recent decades,” the bishops said in their French-language statement.

