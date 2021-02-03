Catholic World News

Pope, at Mass for World Day for Consecrated Life, preaches on patience

February 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On February 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, Pope Francis celebrated Mass for the 25th World Day for Consecrated Life in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). The Pontiff preached on Simeon’s patience, God’s patience, and the patience to which consecrated persons are called.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!