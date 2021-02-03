Catholic World News

Archbishop Farrell installed in Dublin

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We face the formidable task of preparing the way of the Lord for the next generation, of discerning what is life-giving in the faith patrimony of the Church, and most of all, of appropriately and effectively bringing good news to the people of our time” Archbishop Dermot Farrell preached during his February 2 installation Mass. “This will not happen unless people of faith are capable of dialogue with society and culture. . . . The Church of the future, the living Church of the future, will [have to] be a synodal church, or it will not be at all.”

